Man dies following assault on Raleigh greenway; police asking for help identifying him

Scene of a Raleigh police investigation on S. Saunders Street. A man was found on the greenway with serious injuries.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking for help identifying a person who died following an assault Thursday afternoon on the greenway.

Officers responded to an assault call from the 1800 block of S. Saunders Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man found was taken to WakeMed with serious injures. He later died, police said.

He is described as a white man between the ages of 45 and 65. He was riding a Kona trail bike, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.

As of 5 p.m., a heavy police presence remained at the scene, which was near the Red Roof Inn located at 1813 S. Saunders St.

More headlines from CBS17.com: