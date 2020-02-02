Police investigate bomb threat at Wake County Walmart

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, a Walmart logo forms part of a sign outside a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart is rolling out a health care pilot program for its employees that will come up with a curated list of high quality providers but offer fewer choices than under the current plan. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Wake County say that a bomb threat was made involving a Walmart store on Sunday.

The incident was first reported by Garner police around 4:20 p.m.

Police said that officers were investigating the threat at the store at 4500 Fayetteville Road. The store was evacuated of workers and customers, according to Garner Police Chief Joe Binns.

“Please avoid the area until the investigation has concluded,” the tweet from Garner police said.

