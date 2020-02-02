GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Wake County say that a bomb threat was made involving a Walmart store on Sunday.
The incident was first reported by Garner police around 4:20 p.m.
Police said that officers were investigating the threat at the store at 4500 Fayetteville Road. The store was evacuated of workers and customers, according to Garner Police Chief Joe Binns.
“Please avoid the area until the investigation has concluded,” the tweet from Garner police said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Police investigate bomb threat at Wake County Walmart
- 1 dead after argument over Super Bowl teams turns violent
- Super Bowl Live Blog: Players warming up ahead of kickoff
- 4 charged after man killed in his car during robbery attempt in Vance County
- PHOTOS: Fans arrive for Super Bowl LIV
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now