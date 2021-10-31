Police investigate deadly shooting in Garner neighborhood

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Annotto Bay Lane, which is in a neighborhood north of Jones Sausage Road just west of Interstate 40, according to a Garner police statement.

Authorities did not say how many people were killed in the shooting.

Police did say “there is no threat to the public” after the shooting.

The scene after the Sunday night Garner deadly shooting. CBS 17 photo

In the last week, there were two high-profile shootings in Garner.

One person was injured by glass during a wild daytime shootout at the Garner Carolina Ale House last weekend.

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday night near Garner Magnet High School.

No other information was released.