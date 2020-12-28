Police investigate shooting in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating a reported shooting in north Raleigh Sunday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:50 p.m. at 640 Hearthridge Court, which is located at the intersection of Lynn Road and North Hills Drive.

Several police officers are at the scene and there are multiple evidence markers in the area, which is in the parking lot of a small apartment complex.

There is no word about the victim in the shooting. No other details were available.