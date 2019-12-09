Police investigate shooting in south Raleigh

The area of Sunday night’s shooting in south Raleigh. Photo by Tom Swift/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night in south Raleigh.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of S. Saunders Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other details were provided by police.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

