Zebulon police along Cattail Pond Drive after a shooting Saturday night. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Zebulon police are asking people to avoid the area where a shooting took place in a neighborhood Saturday night.

The Zebulon Police Department posted a Facebook message just after 8:40 p.m. about the shooting in the northern part of the town.

Police said the shooting happened on Cattail Pond Drive, which is located in the Weaver’s Pond neighborhood just off Pippin Road.

“Please stay clear of the area. We do not believe there is a threat to the public,” police said in the Facebook message.

The area is just off N.C. 96 near Wakelon Elementary School.

No other information was available, but police said more would be shared.