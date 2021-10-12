Police investigate shooting in Zebulon neighborhood

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Zebulon police are investigating a shooting that happened in a neighborhood Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Braemar Highlands Drive, which is in western Zebulon off Water Plant Road, Zebulon police said in a statement.

Several police cars were at the scene and a road was closed off with crime scene tape Tuesday night. Zebulon police said other law enforcement agencies were also at the scene.

No other information was released by police.