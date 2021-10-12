Police investigate shooting in Zebulon neighborhood

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Zebulon police are investigating a shooting that happened in a neighborhood Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Braemar Highlands Drive, which is in western Zebulon off Water Plant Road, Zebulon police said in a statement.

Several police cars were at the scene and a road was closed off with crime scene tape Tuesday night. Zebulon police said other law enforcement agencies were also at the scene.

No other information was released by police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories