Police investigate shootings in Raleigh and Durham Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham and Raleigh police are each investigating shootings that happened Sunday in their cities.
The first shooting was reported in Raleigh around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Kavkaz Street, according to Raleigh police.
Police said the victim, a man, was shot possibly two hours earlier in another location. But, he did not contact authorities until after 6 p.m., police said.
The man was later taken to WakeMed for treatment. Police are not sure where the shooting took place.
No information was provided to police about a possible suspect, officers said.
Around 7:40 p.m., a shooting was reported in Durham after a man walked into a hospital, police said.
The victim, a man, was taken in a private vehicle to a hospital in Durham for treatment, police said.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Piper Street, officers said.
The man suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
