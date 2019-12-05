Raleigh police: Report of shots fired near Wakefield High School was ‘false call’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police now say the report of shots fired near Wakefield High School is a “false call.”

That call came in around 10:30 a.m. and reported shots being heard behind the high school’s campus, police said.

All three schools, Wakefield High, Middle and Elementary schools were put on a code red lockdown.

As police investigated, the school reported all students and staff were safe and “there is no reason to worry.”

All students and staff at Wakefield HS are safe. There is no reason to worry. Principal Bazzell will issue an official statement within the hour. Thank you — Wakefield HS (@WakefieldHS) December 5, 2019

Raleigh police said early on during the investigation that there was no evidence of any shooting.

Detectives tell CBS 17 they know who made the false call.

The middle and elementary schools have since been moved to a code yellow lockdown.

“In a code red lockdown, the entire building is locked down. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building until an all-clear announcement is received from the police,” Wake Schools said.

