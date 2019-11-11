Police investigating 2 armed robberies overnight in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred overnight.

According to police, officers responded to an armed robbery at Food Lion in the 9500-block of Strickland Road just before midnight on Sunday. The robbery involved four male suspects who were all armed, police said.

The second armed robbery was reported about five minutes later at Walgreens on Capital Boulevard at New Hope Church Road, according to authorities. This armed robbery involved two male suspects. One of the men was armed.

No one was injured in either robbery and police said they’re not connected.

No suspect description is available at this time.

