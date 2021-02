RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a person was found dead just before noon Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call along the 8000 block of Marsh Hollow Drive, which is off of Forestville Road and near the Forestville Commons shopping center in northeast Raleigh. They arrived to find a deceased adult, a news release said.

No additional information was released.

Police asked anyone with information to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.