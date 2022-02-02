Police investigating after teen boy shot in the leg in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon, town spokesperson Bill Crabtree said.

Officers first responded to a shooting report along the 200 block of North Allen Road. They then heard of a gunshot victim at an apartment complex along the 800 block of North Main Street, which is about 1.2 miles away.

Crabtree said officers found a male juvenile who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital.

The two incidents are related, Crabtree said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake Forest Police tip line at 919-435-9610.