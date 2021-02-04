Police investigating after man gets shot at Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot at Brentwood Park.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. and say the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Vinson Court.

Upon arrival, the unidentified man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police did not say where exactly the man was shot or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.