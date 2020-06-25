RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting just south of downtown.
Officers responded to the 900 block of S. East Street around 5:50 p.m. They found the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No suspect information was available.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Wake County school board discussing reopening options to meet educational and health needs amid pandemic
- NASA names its D.C. headquarters after ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson
- Face masks prevented up to 450K cases, study says
- 3 North Carolina police officers fired over racist rants
- Police investigating after man injured in shooting south of downtown Raleigh