Police investigating after man shot at North Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot at a North Raleigh home late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight along the 600 block of E. Millbrook Road. Police said an adult male was taken to the hospital, but that he was alert and his wounds didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

There were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.

