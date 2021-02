RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting in east Raleigh Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Milburnie Road just after 6:45 p.m. They arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, a news release said.

Police are on scene investigating the incident. No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.