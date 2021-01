RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a teen boy was seriously injured in a shooting in southeast Raleigh Monday night.

Officers responded to the 70 block of Cooper Road just before 7:15 p.m. They found the victim “suffering with gunshot wounds,” a news release said.

He was taken to WakeMed, police said.

The shooting doesn’t appear to be random, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.