Police investigating after man shows note, robs Raleigh Circle K

The Circle K in the 4400-block of Louisburg Road was robbed Monday morning (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning at a Circle K convenience store.

According to police, the robbery was called in at 3:56 a.m. at the Circle K located in the 4400-block of Louisburg Road.

A male suspect wearing black clothing and red shoes went inside the store with a note asking for money and implying that he had a weapon with him, police said. Despite the threatening note, a weapon was not seen by the store clerk, according to officials.

Once getting a small amount of cash, the suspect ran from the scene — but not before taking his note back, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery.

