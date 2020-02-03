Police investigating after man shows note, robs Raleigh Circle K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning at a Circle K convenience store.
According to police, the robbery was called in at 3:56 a.m. at the Circle K located in the 4400-block of Louisburg Road.
A male suspect wearing black clothing and red shoes went inside the store with a note asking for money and implying that he had a weapon with him, police said. Despite the threatening note, a weapon was not seen by the store clerk, according to officials.
Once getting a small amount of cash, the suspect ran from the scene — but not before taking his note back, police said.
No one was injured during the robbery.
