Police investigating after man stabbed in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a neighborhood off Buffaloe Road Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Top of the Pines Court, which is near the intersection of Buffaloe and North New Hope roads, just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a man suffering from stab wounds, police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was unknown.

No further information has been released.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP. Tips can also be reported online. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for tips that help solve cases.