Police investigating after person shot on Raleigh Blvd.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a person was shot along Raleigh Boulevard Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of S. Raleigh Boulevard around 9:39 p.m. They found an adult who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, a news release said.

Police said there was a crash involved in the incident, too. It wasn’t immediately clear if the crash happened before or after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.

