Police investigating after person shot outside North Raleigh restaurant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person was shot outside of a Chili’s restaurant in North Raleigh on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Chili’s and Courtyard Marriott at Capital and Sumner boulevards. The area is right by Triangle Town Center.

Police did not have any suspect information to release.