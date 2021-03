RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.

The report came in around 5:10 p.m. along the 4700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Police said one person suffered a few lacerations and the injuries aren’t life-threatening.

A CBS 17 crew on scene observed a police presence at Wang’s Kitchen and at the Autobell Car Wash across the street.

