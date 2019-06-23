2 people shot in Raleigh Sunday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting investigation is underway after two people were injured Sunday morning in Raleigh.

The shooting happened in the area of Bragg Street and Mangum Street around 8:30 a.m.

Both people sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital by private vehicles, police say.

Police believe the shooting is random.

The shooting remains under investigation.

