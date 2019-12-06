Police investigating armed robbery at Raleigh establishment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man walked inside of a business and demanded money.
Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. when a man walked inside of a business located at 4800 Signet Drive.
The man demanded money after showing a firearm, police say. The man then fled the scene on foot.
The unidentified suspect is being sought after by Raleigh police. Police ask that you give them a call should you know any information regarding the crime.
No injuries were reported in the robbery, police say.
