Police investigating armed robbery at Raleigh establishment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man walked inside of a business and demanded money.

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. when a man walked inside of a business located at 4800 Signet Drive.

The man demanded money after showing a firearm, police say. The man then fled the scene on foot.

The unidentified suspect is being sought after by Raleigh police. Police ask that you give them a call should you know any information regarding the crime.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, police say.

