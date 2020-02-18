Police investigating double shooting in North Raleigh

Scene of a Feb. 17, 2020 double shooting on McGuire Drive in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after two people were shot in a North Raleigh neighborhood.

Raleigh police said two individuals were shot along the 8100 block of McGuire Drive. The report came in around 11:30 p.m.

No information was available on any suspects or the conditions of the victims.

The neighborhood is off of Perry Creek Road just north of the U.S. 1 and Interstate 540 interchange.

