Police investigating double shooting in North Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after two people were shot in a North Raleigh neighborhood.
Raleigh police said two individuals were shot along the 8100 block of McGuire Drive. The report came in around 11:30 p.m.
No information was available on any suspects or the conditions of the victims.
The neighborhood is off of Perry Creek Road just north of the U.S. 1 and Interstate 540 interchange.
