Police investigating North Raleigh double murder after 2 found shot dead inside vehicle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a double murder that occurred late on Monday in a North Raleigh neighborhood.

According to police, two people were found shot inside a vehicle in the 8100-block of McGuire Drive at approximately 11:07 p.m.

The neighborhood is off of Perry Creek Road just north of the U.S. 1 and the Interstate 540 interchange.

The two victims found inside the vehicle were dead when authorities arrived on scene.

The victims have been identified as Teleah Janae Richmond, 27, and Taferious Traquail Cannady, 24.

Police said they’re investigating the deaths as a homicide.

One neighbor said this isn’t something that really happens in the area.

“It’s just surprising…because it doesn’t happen that much around here,” said Myesha Williams, who has lived in the neighborhood for two years.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now