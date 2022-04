WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a house shooting in Wake Forest Thursday night, police confirm.

Officers responded to a house in the 600 block of E. Nelson Avenue after a shooting that happened just after 10 p.m.

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested, but police said they are currently interviewing people of interest at the scene.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the public.