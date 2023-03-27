RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near a middle school.

Police said that initial calls came in Monday morning of a subject with a gun near Ligon Magnet Middle school. Those calls, Raleigh police said, are related to an officer-involved shooting.

No shots were fired at the school and the school is not on a lock down. Additionally, police said there is no ongoing public safety danger.

There are no known victims at this time, according to police.

