Police investigating shooting at North Raleigh apartment complex

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Raleigh Tuesday evening, they said.

The report came in before 7 p.m. at an apartment complex along the 5700 block of Goodstone Drive, which is near the Interstate 540/Highway 401 interchange in northeast Raleigh.

A CBS 17 crew observed a large response including about a dozen Raleigh police cruisers. A man in handcuffs was also seen being driven away by officers.

No information was available on suspects or victims.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

