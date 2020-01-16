Police investigating shooting at Raleigh nightclub

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a person was shot outside a bar Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened at Star Bar, which is located along the 1700 block of Trawick Road. Police said a man went to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t believe the shooting was a random act. They didn’t have any suspect information as of Wednesday at 11 p.m.

At least two other shootings have taken place at the same location since the summer. At least seven cars were hit by gunfire in June. Then, in November, 31-year-old Antonio O’Neal Early was shot to death outside the bar.

