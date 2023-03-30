ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot in the 100 block of West Barbee Street on Thursday night.

Zebulon police were called to the shooting at 8:16 p.m.

Wendell police told CBS 17 that they were assisting in the investigation. The N.C. Highway Patrol also is there, according to a CBS 17 crew on the scene.

The shooting victim has been transported to a hospital.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation and ask that residents stay clear of the area.

If you have information that might aid in our investigation, please call 919-369-2233.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.