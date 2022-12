RALEIGH, N.C. — A reported string of vehicle break-ins at CarMax in Raleigh on Saturday led to the detention of two juveniles by police.

According to Raleigh police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the business at 8007 Wildwood Forest Drive which is off Perry Creek Road in northeast Raleigh.

The juveniles were detained and then released to the custody of their parents, police said.

This case is still under investigation.