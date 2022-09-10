FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fuquay-Varina Police Department held a free event Saturday morning where children joined officers to create projects out of reclaimed wood.

The event — Create with a Cop — was held from 10 a.m. to noon at Rescued Wood Rehab on North Main Street.

Kids of all ages were invited to create a police-themed picture while supplies were available.

Officers say the event was a huge success and a lot of fun.

The department shared photos of officers helping children make their own badges out of wood.

(Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

For more information about Rescued Wood Rehab, click here.