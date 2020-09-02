Police want help finding man suspected of robbing Zebulon Belk at gunpoint

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for help finding a man suspected in an armed robbery at a Belk in Zebulon Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Belk at 164 Wakelon Dr. around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. They said the male suspect “brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from several cash registers,” a news release said.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man then ran from the store and got into a silver Buick LeSabre with tinted windows. The vehicle was being driven by another person. It was last seen traveling west out of the parking lot toward N. Arendell Avenue, police said.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect. They’re also looking to question anyone in the Buick that was parked in the lot during the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the Zebulon Police Department at 919-823-1818 or the East Wake Crimestoppers at 919-366-2746.

More headlines from CBS17.com: