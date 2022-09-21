MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said they’re investigating a robbery at gunpoint at a Morrisville business.

At about 7:39 p.m., officers said they were called to the Restaurant Depot, a restaurant supply store on the 3900 block of Gateway Centre Boulevard.

Police said multiple people went in to rob the store, but they did not say how many.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired, but the robbery was at gunpoint, according to reports.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for details.