RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are looking for a shooter after a woman was shot multiple times during a domestic incident Tuesday night in Raleigh.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police said they responded to an apartment complex in the 6000-block of Pebble View Drive, which is off of Western Boulevard.

Police said the woman who was shot multiple times was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not known.

Officers were looking for the gunman, they said around 11:20 p.m.