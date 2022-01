RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was seriously injured in a stabbing Thursday night at a convenience store on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, police said.

The stabbing was reported along the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find a man with serious injuries, police said,

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they did not have any information on a suspect.

The convenience store was also the scene of a Dec. 16, 2021 shooting.