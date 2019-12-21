Police: Man on the run after grabbing cash, busting through door of Raleigh convenience store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are looking for a man suspected of busting through a door of a convenience store after grabbing a handful of cash from the register.

According to the store’s manager, the man came in as a customer. He left and came back. Surveillance video showed him at the counter making a purchase, then grabbing a handful of cash from the register.

The manager said the man took about $500.

The manager said the clerk pressed a button near the register that locked the doors, preventing the suspect from escaping. Surveillance video showed the suspect crouch down and ram himself into the door until the window busted out, allowing him to escape.

Raleigh police confirmed the manager’s account.

The manager said the suspect drove away, ran a red light, hit two other cars, then fled on foot. Police said minor injuries were associated with the crash.

