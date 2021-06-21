Police manhunt underway in Wake Forest for man armed with knife

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are searching for a man with a knife after he fled from officers Monday afternoon.

The incident was initially reported just before 4 p.m. as a stabbing in the 600 block of N.C. 98/Durham Road, which is near Richland Drive.

Officials could not confirm someone was stabbed, but warned the suspect “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

The man is shirtless or wearing a white tank top and black shorts, officials said.

“Area residents are urged to lock their doors and call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious,” Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a news release.