Police manhunt underway in Wake Forest for man armed with knife

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are searching for a man with a knife after he fled from officers Monday afternoon.
The incident was initially reported just before 4 p.m. as a stabbing in the 600 block of N.C. 98/Durham Road, which is near Richland Drive.
Officials could not confirm someone was stabbed, but warned the suspect “should be considered armed and dangerous.”
The man is shirtless or wearing a white tank top and black shorts, officials said.
“Area residents are urged to lock their doors and call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious,” Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a news release.