Police offer reward for help finding people who shot into car, broke into 19 others in Wake County neighborhood

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Morrisville police are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of car break-ins and an incident in which an unoccupied car was shot into, a news release said on Wednesday.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. on Tuesday to the 100 block of Ruby Walk Drive. They found a car that had been shot into with a .45 caliber firearm. While on scene, officers began receiving reports of other vehicle break-ins, the release said.

A total of 19 vehicle break-ins occurred along Ruby Walk Drive and on surrounding streets. Police believe that the shots fired into the unoccupied car was not a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Powell at 919-625-1846 or at KPowell@townofmorrisville.org. A cash reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects caught on camera.

Suspect in a series of car break-ins and a shots fired incident in Morrisville. (Courtesy of Morrisville PD)

Suspect in a series of car break-ins and a shots fired incident in Morrisville. (Courtesy of Morrisville PD)

Suspect in a series of car break-ins and a shots fired incident in Morrisville. (Courtesy of Morrisville PD)

Suspect in a series of car break-ins and a shots fired incident in Morrisville. (Courtesy of Morrisville PD)

More headlines from CBS17.com: