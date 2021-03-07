Police officer, Mercedes driver taken to hospital after crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer and another driver were injured in a two-car crash Saturday night, officials said.

The wreck was reported just after 8:35 p.m. on New Bern Avenue near North New Hope Road.

The crash happened as a driver in a Mercedes Benz was traveling west on New Bern Avenue at North New Hope Road.

Meanwhile, a Raleigh police car — with its emergency lights and sirens activated –was traveling north on North New Hope Road at New Bern Avenue, police officials said.

The police car stopped for the red light in its direction and then slowly began entering the intersection.

“The driver of the Mercedes did not yield for the police vehicle and struck it,” a statement from Raleigh police said.

Both the driver of the Mercedes and the police officer were transported to WakeMed with injuries.

The Mercedes driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours.