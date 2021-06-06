Police patrol Knightdale greenway after 2 women inappropriately touched

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale police are adding patrols to a greenway where two women say they were assaulted.

The two incidents were reported near the Widewaters Community Trail off Widewaters Parkway last week. The first occurred Wednesday around 1 p.m. near mile marker 2.75, and the second took place Friday around the same time.

Two police officers were seen patrolling the area on Sunday afternoon.

“I thought ‘yikes.’ I’m here a lot and I usually don’t hear anything like that in this part of the area,” said Chris Spivey, who lives in Knightdale and frequents the trail. “I mean, this is a really nice trail to run on. You see a lot of families, a lot of people, so I think it’s a little weird.”

Both women reported to Knightdale police that a male teenager was following them on the trail. One told police that he grabbed her buttocks from behind and then ran off.

“Surprising and sad, because generally when I was living here in Knightdale, it was pretty safe, that’s why I still come back here to visit and take the walking trail,” said Larry Ward, who now lives in Raleigh.

Because the trail is covered by trees and secluded, people who frequent the trail tell CBS17 they support more patrols.

“I think it would be a good idea to have police a little more often at the trail heads, just to keep an eye on things because honestly you’re out here in the woods, it’s secluded,” said Spivey.

Knightdale police recommend walking or running the trail in pairs, keeping your cellphone on you, and staying aware of your surroundings.

Ward added, “Just walk during the day because generally that’s when more people are out. You’ll see families together, so that way there’s more people who can hear you if somebody tries something.”

No arrests have been made in either incident. Knightdale police say they will patrol the trail intermittently during the day and at night.