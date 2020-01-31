Police radio traffic, 911 call reveal details of deadly Raleigh police shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The investigation continued Friday into a deadly shooting involving a Raleigh police officer and an armed man.

Friday, Raleigh police released radio traffic from the incident, prompted by a 911 call reporting a man in a gold jacket with a gun acting strangely at the Big Lots on Glenwood Avenue.

“Reference to older black male wearing a gold jacket. Dropped a large black 10-32 near the dumpsters at that location,” said the dispatcher.

According to the radio traffic, the officer spotted the man on Pleasant Valley Road near Riese Drive.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said the officer approached the man, who took off running and pulled out a gun.

Deck-Brown said the officer fired several shots, hitting the man.

The officer is heard yelling “shots fired,” followed by three gunshots in the radio traffic audio released by RPD.

Minutes later they called for EMS for the gunshot victim.

Police say the man, later identified as Keith Dutree Collins, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

According to public records, Collins lives about a 1/2 mile from where the shooting happened.

“I’m totally shocked. He did not seem like he would be that type of gentleman to be in that type of altercation,” said Rhodney Barnette.

Barnette said Collins lived near him for about six months but didn’t know Collins well.

He said all their interactions were pleasant.

“Super nice guy, very cordial neighbor,” said Barnette. “He was always in a good conversation about the weather or how are you today, how your been? How you doing neighbor? It’s good to see you.”

The officer involved was wearing a body camera. Deck-Brown said Raleigh police plan to petition for the release of the footage.

Deck-Brown says the SBI is handling the investigation and will report its findings directly to the Wake County District Attorney.

As per protocol RPD’s Office of Professional standards conducting a review, and the officer involved was placed on administrative duty.

Deck-Brown asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or might have additional information to call the Raleigh Police Department or the SBI.

