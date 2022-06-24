RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department have released the names of the two individuals involved in the fatal Raleigh crash on Thursday night on Lynn Road, as well as confirmed speed as a factor in the wreck.

Aquan Dominique Debrew, 30, was driving a 2003 BMW sedan, with Brandon Blake Runyon, 28, as his front seat passenger.

The vehicle ran off the road to the right and hit several trees before stopping, police said. Debrew and Runyon were pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lynn Road near Paces Arbor Court.

“The screeching sound and then the crash it just echoed. And people were coming from across the street and down I mean everybody was coming out,” neighbor Brittany Moore said. “We couldn’t get a pulse, we couldn’t find – I mean it was terrible.”

She and fellow neighbor Edith Woodard said it is heartbreaking that something like this could happen a few yards from their doorsteps.

Woodard said that she worries sometimes about her safety when she’s outside for her morning workouts.

“The traffic here is really really bad so the speed coming through here is like, unbelievable. When I am exercising sometimes, I fear that cars are going to come over the railing, Woodard said. “Because from here to down there is very very sharp curves.”

They both shared they would like for the city to install speed monitors in the area to prevent drivers from speeding.

Lynn Road was closed until around 1:30 a.m.

Despite police identifying speed as a factor, the entire surroundings of the crash remains under investigation, officers said Friday afternoon.