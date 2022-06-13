RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Monday released photos from a bank robbery that happened last week.

The robbery was reported June 6 around 12:10 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3500 block of W. Millbrook Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Photos from Raleigh police.

Police conducted an investigation into the robbery.

The suspect “entered the bank, presented a note and fled after a teller complied with his demands,” the news release said.

Police released two photos of a man and one of a car. Police said they believe the man was driving a Chrysler 200 as his getaway car.

Officers have asked anyone with information about the robbery to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.