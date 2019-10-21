Police release video linked to shooting of 7-year-old girl in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Monday released two videos that show people linked to the late September shooting of a 7-year-old girl.

McKenzie Miles was shot twice — once in the back and once in the arm — along Herndon Village Way around 8:15 p.m. on September 29.

Officers said she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

A cousin, Richard Pressley, said that Miles has been “responsive” and is expected to make a full recovery.

Videos released Monday show inside and outside the Cross Link Mart located at 1109 Cross Link Road, police said.

“We are looking to identify a black male in a black shirt, driving a green Mercedes, and a black male with longer hair driving a lighter colored sedan with one headlight out,” police said.

In one video, the man driving the lighter colored sedan can be seen inside the store, according to police.

Anyone with info should call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.

