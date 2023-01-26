CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Police Department remains on scene of a busy road in the town after a fatal hit-and-run.

One person has died after a vehicle struck them along Kildaire Farm Road near Advent Court and Waverly Place Shopping Center, Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander said Thursday night.

The fatal collision happened at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Alexander said the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. He also said officers are withholding the man’s identity at this time until next of kin are notified.

Finally, police said the driver did not remain at the scene and did not comment on suspect information.

A CBS 17 crew on scene said both Cary’s police and fire departments remained on scene as of 10:30 p.m. Check back for updates.