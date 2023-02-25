ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Loud booming noises were heard in and near Zebulon earlier this week, according to police.

Just after 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Zebulon police said they heard the “booms” that others apparently also reported to police.

“No, we do not know what the loud booms were,” Zebulon police said in a statement on Facebook.

Police added that they were “feeling perplexed” by the situation.

Officers noted there have been “reports of loud booms all across North Carolina for several years. It’s not unique to Zebulon.”

Leading up to February 2019, sudden loud booms were heard near the Wake County-Franklin County line.

Several people suggested then it was people “playing with Tannerite,” which could be set off as an explosive target.

In 2021, there were also hundreds of 911 calls in Forsyth County near Winston-Salem when four loud “booms” shook homes over a weekend in early January.

During the recent “booms” near Zebulon this week, police said they want to track down the source.

“We are as interested as everyone else to determine where they came from. If you have credible information that could help us pinpoint the source, give us a call,” Zebulon police said.