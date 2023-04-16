The Gramercy Apartments and along North Street near North Boylan Avenue. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen Raleigh police officers were on the scene in the Glenwood South area early Sunday evening after several gunshots were fired.

The gunfire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at 450 North St., which is the location of a seven-story building The Gramercy Apartments.

Raleigh police confirmed there were gunshots fired. A witness told CBS 17 that nine gunshots were fired during the incident.

Raleigh police said just before 7:50 p.m. that a suspect in the gunfire was in custody.

“We are continuing to search the building for any injured parties,” Raleigh police said in a statement to CBS 17 at 7:49 p.m.

A CBS 17 journalist at the scene said there were bullet holes in the building. One person was seen on a stretcher at the scene.

Several police units were visible at The Gramercy Apartments and along North Street near North Boylan Avenue. The apartment building borders Glenwood Avenue on its east side.

North Street was closed at North Boylan Avenue.