WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police responded to a shopping area Sunday after a man was found dead, officials said.

The incident was reported near the Starbucks at 11720 Retail Dr., according to Bill Crabtree, the Wake Forest town spokesman.

A 70-year-old man was found dead in a car in the parking lot near the coffee shop, which is located off N.C. 98 near Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1, he said.

“Detectives and medical examiner responded to the scene,” Crabtree told CBS 17 in a short statement.

The man’s death appears to be from natural causes, he said.

Crabtree added that officials would continue the investigation into the man’s death.

No other information was released.